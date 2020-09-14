ATTLEBORO -- Police arrested a 20-year-old Weymouth woman Sunday in connection with Friday's stabbing that left a city woman dead and another injured.
Kayla Cantu was taken into custody in Providence without incident by Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III's office, Attleboro Police and Rhode Island State Police.
She was arraigned Monday in Attleboro District Court.
Kimberly Duphily, 28, of Attleboro died of wounds inflicted Friday afternoon. The other victim, a 20-year-old, was treated for minor injuries at Sturdy Memorial Hospital and released, Gregg Miliote of the DA's office said Saturday.
Cantu, who has a last known address in Weymouth, according to police, has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. She waived rendition in Rhode Island, Quinn's office said.
The killing is being investigated by Homicide Unit prosecutors, Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the DA's office, and Attleboro Police detectives.
Attleboro Police received multiple 911 calls shortly before 4 p.m. Friday about a disturbance at 6 Leroy St., near the city's downtown.
A city police officer working a detail at a gas company work site on Bank Street was the first to respond and immediately called for assistance. Police discovered one of the victims walking on Bank Street and the other was found at the house, Police Chief Kyle Heagney said. The victims knew each other, he added.
One of the victims, identified as Duphily, was “bleeding profusely,” officials said.
The last homicide in Attleboro took place in December 2017 when a 34-year-old man visiting from California was shot during an attempted marijuana theft in a home off South Avenue (Route 123).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.