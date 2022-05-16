Gas prices have reached record levels in Massachusetts for a second straight week, with regular self-serve soaring over the $4.50 mark for the first time, AAA Northeast said Monday.
The average price of a gallon of gas has hit an eye-popping $4.60 a gallon, a 21-cent jump from last week’s $4.39 price, AAA reported. That’s an 18-cent hike over the previous week, and means prices have climbed 39 cents a gallon over the past two weeks.
Prices have ballooned 53 cents over the last month after dropping by 28 cents over the previous five weeks. Before that, they hit a record $4.35 in mid-March after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The current average is $1.69 higher than a year ago when gas was just under $3 a gallon, and Massachusetts’s average is 12 cents higher than the national average, which increased 16 cents to $4.48.
In Rhode Island, it’s slightly cheaper filling up the tank than in the Bay State, with an average price of $4.57, up 20 cents, AAA said.
“The high cost of crude oil, the key ingredient in gasoline, continues to push up pump prices dramatically for consumers,” Mary Maguire of AAA said in a news release. “Even the annual seasonal demand dip for gasoline that we typically see between spring break and Memorial Day — which would normally help lower prices — is having no effect this year.”
The latest price surge continues to elicit more pleas from politicians and fiscal watchdog agencies for legislators to temporarily ease the state’s 24-cent-a-gallon gas tax as other Northeastern states have done with their gas taxes.
For the second week in a row, gasoline and diesel prices continue to break state records on a daily basis, Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance said, noting last week’s gasoline was about 5% cheaper, a month ago it was 13% less expensive, and a year ago 58% lower.
Diesel is going for an average of $6.37 a gallon.
“With record fuel prices, an 8.5% rate of inflation, and Massachusetts collecting nearly 80% more in taxes last month over a year ago, now is the time for our Statehouse leaders to immediately adopt broad tax relief,” said Paul Diego Craney, spokesman for MassFiscal Alliance. “Massachusetts taxpayers are in desperate need to have more money in their paychecks.”