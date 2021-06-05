Last month, The Sun Chronicle asked local high school students to write about what the last year has been like for them. We received many essays and had the tough job of choosing four winning submissions.
These appear below. Each writer will receive $50 for their efforts.
Honorable mentions can be read on our website, thesunchronicle.com.
Thank you to all who shared their thoughts with us.
Zoe Duran, 17, Norton High School, Grade 11
The announcement speakers blasted throughout the school. Our principal began, “Norton Public Schools will be closed for the next two weeks. I hope everyone stays safe as we get through these uncertain times together.” Students cheered with excitement. “Corona-cation” was screamed throughout the halls. If only we knew what was to come ...
Two weeks turned into three. Three weeks turned into seven. Little by little, our world got turned upside down. No one had any idea how to act. Some kids were having parties while others were nervous to leave their house because the number of COVID-related deaths were rising. We were told to wear face coverings in public because we didn’t know who was sick.
Schools were directed to start teaching remotely because there was no end in sight. What did we get ourselves into?
Flash forward six months into the pandemic, and I “started” my junior year of high school.
I didn’t even go into school on the first day. For my first day of school picture, I was sitting at the kitchen table in pajamas with a Chromebook. We all learned the word, “cohort,” when every grade was split into two. For the first seven months of school, I only stepped foot into the building on Tuesdays and Thursdays. School was very unusual.
Specifically, on our “remote Mondays,” everyone stayed home to do Google Meets from 8:30-12. To be honest, we didn’t learn much. The teachers had 15 minutes to do whatever they felt would benefit us the most. How are they supposed to teach the students who turn their cameras off and watch TV the whole time? This was not an optimal method for schooling.
When we were finally allowed back into school full time, I was ecstatic. I saw people I hadn’t seen in over a year, saw my teachers every day, and felt like I was getting a full education again.
The pandemic impacted so many people. Together, we came back stronger. I am grateful for my teachers, my school, and all of the staff who did everything they could to make our year the best it could be. My junior year will definitely be a memorable one, but I think the coronavirus pandemic really made us all stop taking the little things for granted.
Emily Dunlea, 16, Attleboro High School, Grade 10
The Oxford dictionary defines corona as “the rarefied gaseous envelope of the sun normally visible only during a total solar eclipse. It is seen as a pearly glow surrounding the darkened disk of the moon.” In other words, a corona is the light among the darkness of an eclipse. Looking at this definition, I originally felt that the word corona was not accurate to the experience that I have had with the coronavirus. How is it that the word corona represents both the light among the darkness and the disease that has destroyed the lives of so many? However, throughout this past year I realized that the coronavirus allowed me to see the light in my own life. Among the dark reality of a global virus, I have a newfound appreciation for the little things in life; like the shorts tan after a warm soccer game or the sound of a shuffled deck on family game night.
March 13 was the day I found out I would no longer be able to attend school. This novel virus was no longer a subject I exclusively heard about on the news; it was a very real issue affecting my classmates, teammates, and friends. Getting an education suddenly became a privilege, not a right. Teachers had to work overtime to educate my classmates and I in any way they could. My club soccer team was also shut down shortly after the school was. Zoom workouts and runs on the treadmill became my only source of soccer. The sport that had been there for me since I was three years old was stripped away.
When the important aspects of my life like soccer, school, and friends were taken from me, I had to rediscover what brought me joy. I found comfort in books and was able to read for the first time in years. I reconnected with my younger brother and I worked to enjoy the extra time I was granted with my family before I went to college.
It has been four hundred and sixteen days since March 13. Since then, school and soccer have reopened, and a vaccine has allowed life to start to go back to normal. But this past year has changed the way I view the world. Corona has instilled a new appreciation in me for what it truly means to find the light among the darkness.
Jake McGuire, 16, Bishop Feehan High School, Grade 10
It was Friday, March 13, 2020. Baseball tryouts in three days. History test last period. A global pandemic about to change the whole world forever? Nothing could have been further from my mind. When Bishop Feehan High School’s principal announced for everyone to make sure to bring their books home that weekend, I didn’t think anything of it. Then, that weekend, everything changed. There was no more school, no more baseball, no more life as I knew it.
For most people, lockdown meant being safe at home. My dad is an ER doctor, so things were different for my family. While my mother, brother, sister and I were safe at home, he was in the front lines at the hospital. When COVID first hit, he was forced to live in a separate part of our house in order to protect us. At the time, there was so little known information about COVID, and we did not know when we would see him again.
Bishop Feehan quickly started up online learning on Monday, March 16. It began as assignments posted onto Google classroom everyday, and then eventually two Google meets a day were added. The normalcy of a school day was great, even if it was virtual. I decided to make the most of time stuck in lockdown. I stuck to a similar schedule everyday: doing school work and spending an increasing amount of time outside, mountain biking throughout the spring and playing baseball all summer.
Time passed quickly and suddenly it was late August. Feehan started school in a hybrid setting, with in-person and Zoom days rotating between two cohorts. School was interesting, but Zoom and masks are two things that I will definitely never forget. Zoom days were atrocious; Most days I would have upwards of six hours looking at a bright screen in a dark bedroom. Although days in school were far better, masks were very frustrating and I still have not gotten used to them.
By this April, the Zoom days were over, and we were finally back to being fully in-person, and I was so relieved. This past year definitely was a year that no student will ever forget, a story that we will tell our kids and grandkids. This year will go down in history books as one of the most unique years in American history.
Alex Bland, 16, Norton High School, Grade 10
This pandemic and political uprising year has become the turning point in my high school career — I transferred schools, rediscovered my passions, and realized that only I can save myself. March through August 2020 weren’t terrible; I had hope for the return of normalcy.
In the fall, however, when my previous school announced the full remote schedule of eight hours a day in front of a screen and then three hours of homework every night, my mental health rapidly declined. I preferred sleeping through first period with the excuse of internet issues, and when I did attend class, I scrolled through social media rather than listening to a black screen ramble on about protons and electrons. I had no human interaction and the only time I messaged my friends was for answers to the homework.
In February 2021, with the support of my parents, I transferred to public school as they at least had a hybrid schedule. With the complete education shift, I became more motivated and engaged in classes.
My new school even offered a league for lacrosse that I could play for, so I settled in quickly and made new friends. With the weekly interactions of my favorite sport, I rediscovered how much I love scooping up the ball with my stick and running it down the field to score a goal along with the sense of a team.
Then, in April, my school returned back to full-time attendance and my mental health has only improved since then. I have the opportunity to go to school five days a week and then practice my favorite hobby after it. On top of filling up my schedule, I’ve been able to make amazing relationships with my classmates and teammates.
Throughout these past few months, we’ve all been isolated, and my personal isolation has caused me to realize that only I can understand myself and know what I need; I realized I shouldn’t surround myself with people that made snarky comments about my accomplishments. The people who wanted “what was best for me” were also the ones who dragged me down the most. Spending all the time alone sparked my awakening in self-love. I now preach that internal peace with oneself is more paramount than self-sabotage.
Twelve months plus a pandemic and political enlightenment can bring about the gores in life along with fascination.
