Here is what’s open, closed and delayed for the Christmas holidays.
Christmas Eve
MBTA: Regular schedule
GATRA: Normal service
Most post offices, libraries and town halls close early.
Christmas Day
OPEN: Some restaurants
CLOSED: Most retail stores, libraries, and all local, county, state and federal offices and most banks
MBTA: Sunday schedule
GATRA: No service
Post offices closed and there will be no mail delivery.
THE SUN CHRONICLE will NOT publish on Christmas. Turn to thesunchronicle.com for the latest breaking news.
TRASH: Pickup will be delayed one day the rest of the week.
