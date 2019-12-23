Trash Pickup
A Waste Management employee collects curbside trash in Attleboro.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE/

Here is what’s open, closed and delayed for the Christmas holidays.

Christmas Eve

MBTA: Regular schedule

GATRA: Normal service

Most post offices, libraries and town halls close early.

Christmas Day

OPEN: Some restaurants

CLOSED: Most retail stores, libraries, and all local, county, state and federal offices and most banks

MBTA: Sunday schedule

GATRA: No service

Post offices closed and there will be no mail delivery.

THE SUN CHRONICLE will NOT publish on Christmas. Turn to thesunchronicle.com for the latest breaking news.

TRASH: Pickup will be delayed one day the rest of the week.

