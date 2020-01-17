Here is what is open, closed and delayed for Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day:
Closed: Banks, schools, libraries, municipal offices, county, state and federal offices
Open: Stores and restaurants
GATRA: Regular service
MBTA: Regular schedule.
MAIL: No delivery.
The Sun Chronicle will publish and its offices will be open.
TRASH: Delayed one day in Attleboro, North Attleboro, and Seekonk. No delay in Mansfield, Wrentham, Foxboro and Plainville.
