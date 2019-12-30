Here is what is open, closed and delayed for New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day.
Today, New Year’s Eve
MBTA: Regular schedule.
GATRA: Normal service.
Most post offices, libraries and town halls close early.
New Year’s Day
OPEN: Most stores and restaurants.
CLOSED: Libraries, and all local, county, state and federal offices and most banks.
MBTA: Sunday schedule.
GATRA: No service.
Post offices closed. There will be no mail delivery.
THE SUN CHRONICLE will publish on New Year’s Day. Turn to thesunchronicle.com for the latest breaking news.
TRASH: Pickup will be delayed one day the rest of the week.
