Here’s what is open and closed for the Presidents Day holiday today:
Closed: Banks, schools, libraries, town and city halls, post offices, county, state and federal offices and courts.
Mail: There will be no mail delivery.
Open: Stores and restaurants.
Public transportation: GATRA has regular service; MBTA operates on a Saturday schedule.
THE SUN CHRONICLE: The newspaper will publish a Monday edition, and its offices in Attleboro will be open.
TRASH: Trash pickup delayed one day all week in Attleboro, North Attleboro, and Seekonk. Wrentham, Foxboro, Plainville and Mansfield won’t have delays.
