Some area residents have been buzzing on social media about the buzzing of low-flying helicopters lately.
Two military-style copters with bright blinking red lights were seen in Mansfield early Wednesday night. One resident said on social media that they were shinning their lights on the ground.
On Thursday, the FBI confirmed the birds were likely theirs and on the way to a training exercise. A spokeswoman did not give many details or disclose the location of the exercise.
But WCVB-TV in Boston reported helicopters flying inside Route 128/Interstate 95 during the evening commute and after sunset. Witnesses said some landed on the roof of the Moakley Federal Courthouse, according to the station.
“The training was fully coordinated with the respective local and state police departments where (the training) was taking place,” FBI spokeswoman Kristen Setera told The Sun Chronicle in an email.
“Training exercises like this allow us to be better prepared and ready to respond effectively when needed. There was no threat to public safety at any time,” she said.
Earlier this week, a copter was flying in the Attleboro and Pawtucket area during the day. WPRI news in Providence reported it was contracted by Amtrak to survey power lines near train tracks.
