Here is what is open, closed and delayed for Memorial Day on Monday:
Closed: Banks, schools, libraries, town and city halls, post offices, county, state and federal offices, and courts. (Most government offices are already closed because of coronavirus).
There will be no mail delivery.
Open: Most stores and many restaurants (takeout only).
GATRA: No service
MBTA: Sunday schedule.
THE SUN CHRONICLE will publish a paper Monday. The business office will be closed.
TRASH: Pickup will be delayed one day all week in Attleboro, North Attleboro, Plainville, Foxboro, Mansfield, Wrentham, and Seekonk.
