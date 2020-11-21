Operation Thanksgiving YMCA
A collaboration between the Hockomock YMCA and the United Way along with RSA Daycare Supplies organized Operation Thanksgiving. The initiative was held Saturday at the North Attleboro branch of the YMCA. Families as well as Lenore's Pantry clients picked up packaged food for a Thanksgiving dinner in a drive-by fashion. Volunteers lug boxes of donated food to an awaiting vehicle. (PHOTOS BY MARGARET NOTCHEY)

 Margaret Notchey

Thanksgiving

Here is what is open, closed and delayed for Thanksgiving and the day before and after:

Wednesday

MUNICIPAL OFFICES AND LIBRARIES: Some are open regular hours but others close early.

Thanksgiving

OPEN: Some restaurants, convenience stores.

CLOSED: Schools, libraries and all local, state and federal offices and banks. There will be no postal delivery

MBTA: Sunday schedule.

GATRA: No service.

THE SUN CHRONICLE will not publish a newspaper and its business offices will be closed, but check the paper’s website at www.thesunchronicle.com for the latest news updates.

TRASH: Pickup delayed to Friday.

Friday

CLOSED: Schools, most town and city halls, and some libraries.

MBTA AND GATRA: Regular schedule

TRASH: Friday pickup delayed to Saturday in many communities.

