Thanksgiving
Here is what is open, closed and delayed for Thanksgiving and the day before and after:
Wednesday
MUNICIPAL OFFICES AND LIBRARIES: Some are open regular hours but others close early.
Thanksgiving
OPEN: Some restaurants, convenience stores.
CLOSED: Schools, libraries and all local, state and federal offices and banks. There will be no postal delivery
MBTA: Sunday schedule.
GATRA: No service.
THE SUN CHRONICLE will not publish a newspaper and its business offices will be closed, but check the paper’s website at www.thesunchronicle.com for the latest news updates.
TRASH: Pickup delayed to Friday.
Friday
CLOSED: Schools, most town and city halls, and some libraries.
MBTA AND GATRA: Regular schedule
TRASH: Friday pickup delayed to Saturday in many communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.