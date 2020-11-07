Veterans Day is Wednesday. Here’s what will be open and closed.
OPEN: Stores and restaurants
CLOSED: Schools, town and city halls and libraries, county, state and federal offices and courts, and most banks. There will be no postal delivery.
MBTA: Sunday schedule
GATRA: No service
The Sun Chronicle will publish a paper.
TRASH PICKUP: Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Wrentham, Foxboro, Plainville and Seekonk will delay scheduled trash and recycling pickups one day all week.
