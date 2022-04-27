NORTON -- Wheaton College this week is hosting a student-run program to inspire ideas for a better world.
The Wheaton Social Impact Conference is scheduled to start at noon Thursday and wrap up at 3 p.m. Friday at the Diana Davis Spencer Discovery Center Dedicated to Free Speech and Innovation.
The first such event was held virtually last year.
"We are excited to be hosting this annual event in-person in 2022, and will have a range of speakers, workshops, and panel discussions centered around the world of social impact, social entrepreneurship, and community engagement," said associate professor Imran Chowdhury, who is chair of social entrepreneurship.
"Changing the world for the better requires new, compelling ideas and a plan to manifest them," Chowdhury said. "Wheaton College students are helping provide those tools -- and developing their own actionable ideas -- as the key organizers and participants" of the event.
Many of the speakers will address issues that the students have identified as crucially important, including diversity, equity and inclusion.
The event is part of Wheaton’s effort to infuse social entrepreneurship education and innovation within liberal arts.
Students will have the opportunity to network with distinguished practitioners and scholars working on social impact issues while learning how to employ their own talents for social good.
“The conference brings together many of the elements that help Wheaton students develop the expertise that they can use to strengthen their commitment to social change and to make the world a better place,” Chowdhury said. "After a successful virtual Social Impact Conference in 2021, the student organizing committee is ready to take the event to new heights with an in-person event this year.”
Students will moderate panel discussions.
“I hope attendees leave with a desire to seek out more information about social impact and become motivated to make a difference,” said Gabe Fellows, a junior and one of the event organizers.
The students have selected Ross Franklin, Class of 2002, as this year’s keynote speaker, and who will kick off the event. Franklin is the founder and CEO of Pure Green Franchise, a juice and smoothie franchise with locations around the United States. Forbes recently recognized Franklin on its “The Next 1000 2021: The Upstart Entrepreneurs Redefining the American Dream.”
Also participating will be Victoria “Tori” Hay Lindahl, Class of 2008, and the global head of social impact at Snyk, a Boston-based startup cybersecurity company. Lindahl will receive the 2022 Alumni Social Impact Award at a closing ceremony Friday in Hindle Auditorium. The award honors her work in social responsibility, and her efforts to advance the potential of women and girls, and build diverse and inclusive communities.
The public can register for the free event and find a detailed agenda at https://wheatoncollege.edu/