NORTON -- Wheaton College is closing its campus and extending spring break through March 22, with classroom instruction moving to online classes through the remainder of the semester, the college announced Wednesday.
No decision has been made yet in regards to end-of-semester activities including commencement, Wheaton President Dennis Hanno said in a statement.
All on-campus and off-campus college events are suspended until further notice. All college-sponsored travel has also been suspended.
While there are no known cases of coronavirus at the liberal arts college, Hanno said cases continue to rise in Massachusetts, the country and the world.
The move comes a day after Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency and follows a similar path other colleges and universities, such as Harvard and CCRI in Rhode Island, are following.
"We have been prepared to take action steps based on guidance and recommendations from city, state and federal officials, and a state of emergency was declared in Massachusetts yesterday. Based on this guidance, we know that now is the best time to take action to slow the spread of the virus, mitigate its possible effects and protect our entire community," Hanno said.
In addition, the college is implementing other measures, including virtual instruction for all courses and course-related activities starting March 23, so students can complete their coursework off campus.
All students are expected to leave campus by March 22 and not return to campus until further notice. Students who are away from campus and are able should pick up their belongings by March 22. Students not currently on campus are only permitted to return to campus for the purposes of retrieving their belongings.
The college is offering other plans for students who do not have any other options for housing due to life or travel restrictions.
Wheaton will continue its heightened cleaning protocols and will be conducting deep cleaning in all areas after students move out March 22, according to Hanno.
Decisions on the continuation of varsity athletic events for the remainder of the spring semester will be made in coordination with the college's athletic conference and the NCAA.
Currently, the college and offices remain open and all staff are expected to work unless they are feeling sick or unless circumstances change, Hanno said.
"It is difficult to have to take these measures. We know these decisions pose real and significant challenges for all of us and we will work with each of you to best move forward and ensure academic continuity," Hanno said.
