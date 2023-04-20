NORTON -- The third annual Wheaton Social Impact Conference is set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday in the Diana Davis Spencer Discovery Center Dedicated to Free Speech and Innovation.
The student-run event brings together students, faculty, industry professionals and local community members to explore how organizations can realize social change.
Students can network with practitioners and scholars working on social impact issues while learning how to do their part for social good.
“My favorite part of the Social Impact Conference is seeing professionals and practitioners come together with students and the community to collaborate and discuss ways to make meaningful change,” said Ariel Ferreira, a junior who is the leadership committee chair for the event.
The political science and business major is focusing her studies on workforce and human development as tools to address poverty and income inequality.
There will be sessions on organizational approaches to climate change, workforce development in addressing mass incarceration, women’s health, and sustainable business from a finance perspective.
Scientist Nigel Danielson-Ewing, director of emerging modalities at Phenomenex, will kick off the conference with a keynote address.
Among the other scheduled participants are Amos House, Rhode Island Black Business Association, Huron Consulting, USL Technology, SCS Global Services and Phenomenex.
The event is sponsored by Social Enterprise Greenhouse, Mansfield Bioi-Incubator Inc. and Aroma Joe’s.
An Alumni Social Impact Award ceremony will honor Jo Ann Simons, Class of 1975 and CEO/president of Northeast Arc.