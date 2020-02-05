NORTON — Wheaton College issued an emergency notification to the campus community Wednesday afternoon after a getting a report of a person with an ax near Howard Street, but it turned out to be a false alarm.
The report came in at 2:32 p.m. and the school notified students, faculty and staff to go to the nearest secure room, lock or barricade the door and await further instructions. Those not on campus were advised to stay away until notification of an all-clear from campus officials or local authorities, the school said in a news release.
An investigation by the Public Safety department, in partnership with Norton police officers, concluded the individual was a student who was on his way to chop up discarded materials at his off-campus apartment adjacent to the main campus.
Shortly after the emergency notification was sent out, the student called Public Safety and reported himself as the person of interest, the school said.
Public Safety officials issued an all-clear notification at 3:04 p.m. The campus was deemed safe and regular operations resumed.
