NORTON — Wheaton College is laying off most of its public safety officers and hiring a private security company to patrol the campus.
The dozen or so public safety officers, who have arrest powers on all campus and college property but do not carry guns, will work until Jan. 11, according to two sources.
Only the director and a lieutenant on the department will remain. The college has hired a private company, Securitas Security, according to an email announcing the change that was provided to The Sun Chronicle.
Securitas is a worldwide company with 400 branch office in the United States, including one in Boston, according to its website.
A Wheaton spokeswoman said in an email that while the college had no comment at this time, “the safety and security of our community is always our top priority.”
“We do not comment publicly on personnel matters but will provide organizational updates to our community when appropriate,” Sandy Coleman, director of communications at the college, said.
Some on the college’s public safety department, which unionized about two years ago, have been working for the college for over 30 years, the sources said.
They have extensive training in law, crisis management, crime prevention, investigative procedures, fire safety and other security issues, according to the department’s website.
In addition to patrolling the campus around the clock, the department handles safety issues on the campus and enforces parking rules, according to the website.
All officers are trained in cardiopulmonary resuscitation, first aid as well as fire and emergency medical services.
The department also conducts various safety educational classes and specially-trained instructors teach the Rape Aggression Defense program many local police departments offer to residents.
Five years ago, Dean Junior College in Franklin scrapped its campus police officers and hired a private security firm soon after the officers filed their intent to unionize, according to the Metro-West Daily News.
