NORTON — While colleges and universities have been pondering whether students can return to classrooms come autumn, Wheaton College officials have already decided there will be an on-campus fall semester.
Wheaton officials announced the news on Tuesday.
“After significant discussion among our faculty and campus leadership, we have affirmed our intention to deliver an on-campus fall semester, whenever we can begin that semester, with the precautions in place that we will need to ensure the health and safety of the members of our community,” President Dennis Hanno said in a statement.
“Our faculty, staff and students have gone to extraordinary efforts over the past several weeks to re-create the Wheaton experience in a virtual environment,” Hanno said of remote classes and virtual school events. “As the spring semester winds down, we are all turning our attention to what comes next. The biggest question on most people’s minds is, ‘What will the fall semester look like?’”
While learning is taking place, traditional learning is “complemented by what happens in our residence halls and in life on campus, and thus is heavily dependent on creating a community where we can be together and work together,” Hanno said. “It is difficult, or at least very different, to try to replicate this in a remote environment.”
Any return of students to campus will require many steps that are already underway, administrators acknowledged.
“We will only allow a return to campus when guidance from public health experts will enable us to ensure the health and safety of the members of our community. We are already working to develop the precautions and protocols that must be in place to ensure a safe reopening,” Hanno said. “We expect that when we do return, there will be changes in the way we operate and in what might be expected of each of us in our daily routines.”
However, Wheaton has significant advantages for protecting the health and safety of students and the community, school officials pointed out. They include the Norton campus being spacious for a school of its size, not being located in a densely populated urban community, and that Wheaton offers small class sizes.
The first day of classes for the fall semester is scheduled for Sept. 1.
“It may not be possible to begin at that time given restrictions that might still be in place and the work we must do to prepare to have students here on campus,” Hanno said, adding the college expects to be able to give at least two months notice of a start date.
Wheaton promptly provided a full, prorated refund for room and board for the remainder of the spring semester, and is now allocating $1 million of federal and institutional money from a Student Relief Fund to help provide support to any current student who has experienced financial challenges because of the pandemic.
“We also expect to have a fund of equal size in the fall for all students, returning and entering, who have needs beyond those normally expected because of the challenges of this situation,” Hanno said.
