NORTON — A total of 393 students graduated Saturday at Wheaton’s 187th commencement, having struggled through a pandemic and facing other global challenges.
The ceremony took place on the college’s main quadrangle — the Dimple — with about 400 alumni from as far away as India present.
The featured speaker was Deogratias “Deo” Niyizonkiza, a native of Burundi, a country in East Africa, and an advocate for those who are impoverished and in need of health care.
Niyizonkiza, the founder and CEO of a community health care nonprofit Village Health Works, in Burundi, has won many national and international awards, including the Otis Social Justice Award from Wheaton in 2014. He is also the subject of a best-selling book, “Strength in What Remains” by Tracy Kidder.
Niyizonkiza talked about the importance of our shared humanity and a strong community for our survival and a bright future, and urged seniors to embrace a critical need for kindness in taking care of each other and the world.
“Particularly after the unusual years that have shaped your time here, I am sure that many of you are reflecting on the challenges, both expected and unexpected, that you have navigated,” Niyizonkiza told the graduates.
“My collective wish for us is that we each do our part to reduce what makes us strangers, and that we grant ourselves permission to be as ambitious as the problems in front of us demand that we are,” he said.
After narrowly escaping death during civil war and arriving in the U.S. 28 years ago with only a few dollars, a little English and a great deal of trauma, strangers helped him.
Niyizonkiza has returned the favor and then some. His grassroots health care organization provides equitable, quality health care for thousands and educational opportunities for the next generation of health care professionals.
Niyizonkiza also described how the anthropologist and leader in global health, Dr. Paul Farmer, who died in February, continues to inspire him as his mentor. After graduating from Columbia University, Niyizonkiza attended the Harvard School of Public Health, where he became friendly with Farmer.
“The simple act of caring for a stranger can have consequences more beautiful and more far-reaching than you might ever imagine,” he said. “I am never convinced that we are ever strangers, even when — and perhaps especially when — our otherness is used to justify brutality in warfare.”
During the commencement, honorary degrees were awarded to Niyizonkiza and two others, including Dennis M. Hanno, who served as Wheaton president starting in 2014 and stepped down at the end of 2021.
Hanno led the college through unprecedented growth and challenge, including during the pandemic.
“I hope you now know how important it is to support each other and be an active member of your community,” Hanno told the class. “The last few years have certainly given us all ample opportunity to practice that.”
Michaele Whelan, who was provost and vice president for academic affairs at Emerson College, replaced Hanno Jan. 1.
“This year, for the entire community to be gathered in person for the first time since 2019, is truly special,” Whelan told those gathered Saturday.
“Wheaton encourages our students and graduates to use their knowledge and talents to be advocates and agents for justice in the world,” Whelan said. “As you head into this world of violence and beauty, possibility and pain, I wish for you sensitivity to suffering, the capacity to recognize where your talents are most needed, and courage to apply your gifts to mend, to repair, and to heal.”
Also receiving an honorary degree was the late Momo Nagano, a Class of 1947 graduate who prevailed through adversity to become a textile artist, art administrator and cultural educator.
Nagano and her family were incarcerated in an internment camp during World War II, along with thousands of Japanese Americans. With government permission, she was allowed to attend Wheaton but had to return to the camp each summer.