NORTON — Dennis Hanno, who has led Wheaton College for seven years, has told the board of trustees he will be stepping down as president by late next year.
Hanno, 65, said he will be leaving before then if a successor can be found and a transition can be accomplished smoothly.
“My years at Wheaton have been the highlight of my career, primarily because of the strong connections I have formed within this amazing community,” Hanno said in a statement to the board. “What I have experienced here truly defines for me what it means to be a part of a vibrant community.”
Hanno, a 1977 graduate of Notre Dame University, received his Ph.D. from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and worked in the private sector before entering academia.
He became the eighth president of Wheaton in 2014, replacing Ronald Crutcher.
During his tenure, the 180-year-old liberal arts college initiated several programs promoting social innovation and social entrepreneurship, including the establishment of an endowed professorship in the latter. The enrollment, 1,600 undergraduates when Hanno was appointed, has since grown to 1,750, with an endowment of nearly $213 million.
Wheaton is consistently ranked among the nation’s top liberal arts colleges by various publications and has been named a Top 50 liberal arts college by the Wall Street Journal and Times Higher Education for the past four years.
Janet Lebovitz, chair of the college’s board of trustees, praised Hanno’s leadership.
“From unprecedented enrollment growth to new residential and dining experiences, and from surpassing important fundraising goals to establishing new institutional structures on diversity, equity and inclusion, the many accolades and accomplishments we have experienced in recent years have been due to the leadership, vision, transparency and relationship-building Dennis has brought to Wheaton,” she said.
Lebovitz said the trustees have begun planning a search for a replacement for Hanno, which, she said, “will include the opportunity for input from all members of the Wheaton community.”
Hanno’s tenure wasn’t all tranquil. A year ago, the peaceful campus was roiled by incidents of hateful graffiti and swastikas that upset many members of the school community and disturbed an otherwise comfortable atmosphere of acceptance.
In an email after the incident, Hanno said, “anti-Semitism, bigotry and other forms of hatred have no place on the Wheaton campus.”
Hanno said his plans after stepping down include spending “much more time with my family and to continue to pursue my passion for the transformative power of education, especially for those who have traditionally been underserved.”
