Mary Lyon Hall on the Norton campus of Wheaton College.

NORTON -- A Wheaton College student suffered minor injuries when she fell from a fire escape at her dorm, fire officials said.

The victim fell about 8 feet while trying to take a set of lights off the fire escape about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, Deputy Fire Chief Benton Keene said.

She was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro as a precaution.

A hammock and the lights were removed from the fire escape and Wheaton College public safety officials were notified.

