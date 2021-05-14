NORTON -- A Wheaton College student suffered minor injuries when she fell from a fire escape at her dorm, fire officials said.
The victim fell about 8 feet while trying to take a set of lights off the fire escape about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, Deputy Fire Chief Benton Keene said.
She was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro as a precaution.
A hammock and the lights were removed from the fire escape and Wheaton College public safety officials were notified.
