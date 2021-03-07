NORTON — Wheaton College has announced agreements with Simmons University in Boston and Bridgewater State University establishing six new degree options as direct pathways for graduate study.
Provost Renée White, who recently signed the new “articulation” agreements, said they will, beginning later this year, “create additional options for those who truly love what they have studied here and seek to take it to the next level in the career world.
“They make it even more possible for some of our students to engage in a short-term learning opportunity with some valuable long-term intellectual and professional benefits,” White said.
New graduate-study options will include:
- Master’s degree in children’s literature with Simmons University.
- Master’s in clinical psychology with Bridgewater State University.
- Master’s in gender and cultural studies with Simmons.
- Master’s in public administration with Bridgewater State.
- Master’s in public policy (for political science and sociology majors) at Simmons.
- MBA with Bridgewater State University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.