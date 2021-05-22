NORTON – Wheaton College held its 186th commencement and “truly the most unique and most amazing and most momentous commencement” in the school’s history Saturday, according to College President Dennis Hanno.
The event was an all-day celebration as the college held opening ceremonies in the morning for all graduates and five separate ceremonies to award diplomas by major throughout the afternoon.
Graduates and their parents were able to attend in person with strict COVID-19 protocols in place around campus. Socially distant seating was provided for family members on one part of Chapel Field with the graduates in another socially distanced group. The event was also streamed on the college’s website.
Hanno told the graduates that while commencement is always a time for celebration and joy, the graduation ceremony for the Class of 2021 was “the most worthy of celebration” because of all the school administrators, faculty and students had to endure to make the graduates’ day possible.
“To get to this point on this day took a whole army of people to come together, to figure it out, get you here safely, and get (the graduates) across the stage safely,” Hanno said.
The morning ceremony featured speeches by Hanno, Provost Renee White and Board of Trustees chairperson Janet Lindholm Lebovitz. Interfaith Engagement Coordinator Caleigh Grogan provided the invocation.
E. Frances White, a 1971 Wheaton alumna, historian and author, and James Ellis Washington, president and founder of the Washington Consulting Group, both of whom were awarded honorary degrees, also addressed the graduates.
In his speech, David Palombo, chair of the Class of 2021, called fellow graduates a “very, very distinct generation” who knew that they did not make it to their Wheaton commencement alone, but with the help of the college faculty and their own community of support through “the monumental hurdle placed in (our) lap.”
For the afternoon portion of the ceremonies, Hanno and White conducted the commencement from the stage on the field.
“There’s one thing I want you to take away from today,” Hanno said. “And that is the realization that you did this. You got here through it all; you persevered, you saw your way through those challenges and you made it to this commencement day.”
Hanno acknowledged the Wheaton volunteers and staff that helped coordinate the event, saying, “You’ve really helped us to create history here at Wheaton College.”
While commencement was a time for looking forward, as Hanno related, he also encouraged the graduates not to forget to “look back once in a while.”
“Use what you did here at Wheaton as the foundation to do some really amazing things with the rest of your life,” Hanno said. “Use the knowledge you’ve gained, the friends you’ve made, the confidence you’ve developed, the opinions you’ve formed -- use it all to build an abundant life for you and for all of those around you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.