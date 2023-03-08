wheaton college sign
NORTON — Wheaton College responded Wednesday to a media report that its interim campus police chief failed to conduct an investigation of sexual assault when he was chief at the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth.

Wheaton President Michaele Whelan said in a letter to the school community that “it is our understanding” that the interim chief, Emil Fioravanti, “was not the leader of the university’s investigation in the matter.”

