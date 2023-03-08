NORTON — Wheaton College responded Wednesday to a media report that its interim campus police chief failed to conduct an investigation of sexual assault when he was chief at the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth.
Wheaton President Michaele Whelan said in a letter to the school community that “it is our understanding” that the interim chief, Emil Fioravanti, “was not the leader of the university’s investigation in the matter.”
Fioravanti was cited in a Boston Globe report Wednesday with failing “to conduct a minimally competent investigation” into allegations that a UMass Dartmouth police officer sexually assaulted and harassed a UMass student.
The Globe and WBUR cited an investigative report by the town of Blackstone where the police officer, David Laudon, worked after resigning in 2010 from the UMass force. The Blackstone report also said UMass covered up the alleged assault, which the university denies.
In response to a request by The Sun Chronicle for comment, a Wheaton spokesman provided an emailed statement by college President Michaele Whelan to students, staff and faculty.
“Wheaton College cannot comment on the policies, procedures, and actions of another institution, or the integrity of the town’s investigation,” Whelan said.
“However, it is our understanding that Emil Fioravanti was not the leader of the university’s investigation in the matter,” Whelan said.
Wheaton takes allegations of sexual and gender-based misconduct very seriously, Whelan said, adding that the college has “invested in the policies, procedures and resources to support survivors of sexual misconduct and hold offenders accountable.”
The Sun Chronicle tried to reach Fioravanti for comment but the campus safety office referred its requests to Wheaton’s public affairs department.
Fioravanti refused to speak to Blackstone investigators and did not return messages from WBUR seeking comment, the Globe reported.
The Blackstone report alleges Laudon “engaged in multiple offenses of sexual assault” against a former UMass student, including at least one incident the investigator classified as rape, according to the Globe.
Laudon did not respond to requests for comment and told Blackstone’s investigator that his relationship with the student was consensual.
