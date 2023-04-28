ATTLEBORO -- One of two Wheaton College students arrested after a disturbance at a dormitory in February was sentenced to probation Wednesday after admitting to a reduced marijuana charge.
Sophia Demeo, 22, of New York City, was given one year of probation in Attleboro District Court after admitting there was sufficient evidence for a guilty finding to marijuana possession.
The charge was reduced from possession with intent to distribute and a charge of possession of a stun gun was dismissed as a result of her plea.
The case against Demeo, who graduates next month, was continued without a finding for one year. The case will be dismissed if she completes her probation, according to court records.
She was arrested Feb. 3 when officers were called to a dormitory for a report of a male student threatening others with a stun gun.
Demeo came out of the room carrying three bags containing almost two pounds of marijuana, a prosecutor said during her plea hearing.
The case against a co-defendant, Emanuel Johnson, 20, also of New York, is scheduled for a pretrial conference May 3. He has pleaded innocent to assault by means of a dangerous weapon and disturbing the peace.
