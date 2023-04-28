james sullivan courthouse

The James Sullivan Courthouse in Attleboro

 staff file photo/

ATTLEBORO -- One of two Wheaton College students arrested after a disturbance at a dormitory in February was sentenced to probation Wednesday after admitting to a reduced marijuana charge.

Sophia Demeo, 22, of New York City, was given one year of probation in Attleboro District Court after admitting there was sufficient evidence for a guilty finding to marijuana possession.

