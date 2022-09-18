ATTLEBORO
Jennifer Davies, an Attleboro resident who has lived with multiple sclerosis for the past 19 years, says the only way to understand a disability is to experience it.
“Obstacles that I face every day are just not knowing if I will be able to get in and out of the places and if there is an accessible bathroom,” she said. “Those are all the questions that can cause a lot of stress when you are thinking about going somewhere.”
On Saturday morning, the Attleboro Commission on Disabilities organized a Wheelchair Stroll from City Hall to the Balfour Riverwalk to give everyone in the community the opportunity to see the city from a different perspective. The event was held in conjunction with the city’s NEA Big Read; this year’s selection features “Sitting Pretty,” which documents the experiences of a disabled person.
Able-bodied people selected one of 15 wheelchairs, provided for the event by All Purpose of Brockton and Enos Home Oxygen of New Bedford, in the City Hall parking lot along with disabled people who participated.
Davies, who has been using a wheelchair for the past seven years, said the event was exciting.
“I have never seen an event like this, “ she said.
Davies thinks it’s important not just for her but for everyone with mobility issues and other disabilities such as visual and hearing, for everyone to have access to and understand what disabilities go through every day.
Attleboro city councilor Laura Dolan said she participated to get first-hand experience of accessibility issues and reported getting up the curb cuts were some of the obstacles she faced.
“It’s a little difficult to navigate, I’m not used to it, my arms are probably going to be sore tomorrow, but so far not too bad,” she said.
Commission on Disabilities member Al Richmond started plan this event several months ago.
Richmond has been in a wheelchair for the past 11 years due to the loss of his leg to diabetes.
“Basically I almost died,” Richmond said. “Coming out and having a second lease on life, I decided to make it my duty to try to help the disabled and handicapped.”
Richmond said the biggest challenge of being in a wheelchair is people not being aware of the difficulties.
“We are trying to raise awareness of difficulties that we encounter, people with disabilities moving around the city,” he said.
Derrick Stewart of Brockton who works as a workforce coordinator at People Affect Community Change Global came to support the event because he is a good friend of Richmond.
Stewart began using a wheelchair after a 2013 accident when he 17 years old. He was attending a birthday party when the tragedy happened.
“It feels real good just to see people come out here to support people with disabilities,” he said.
During the event, Stewart showed off his wheelie skills and took pictures and videos with participants.
State Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, said it’s too easy to think that we’ve already taken care of all the things people in wheelchairs might need.
“When you get right down to it, there’s a lot of things that unless you do it, you don’t know what the obstacles are and things you wouldn’t think of,” he said. “It’s time to pay more attention to it.”
Laura Abrams, a member of the Commission on Disabilities who has been helping to organize this event alongside Richmond since March, said her husband is disabled and she had a temporary disability when she broke her ankle a couple of years ago.
“I think it’s really important for people to understand what it is to get around and how minor obstacles can become barriers to access when you rely on a wheelchair or a walker to get around,” Abrams said.
She hopes that people come out of this event with a new perspective and take that perspective to their leaders to advocate for people with disabilities because disability is something that happens as we age as well.
“We don’t really expect it to happen, but it’s something that could happen to any of us,” she said. “So we really want people to understand that by improving access and accessibility, we’re improving it not just for people who need it right now but for the future as well.”
Jeffery Smith, who works at the Southeast Center for Independent Living with locations in Attleboro and Fall River, said he hit an obstacle using a ramp to push the wheelchair up from the sidewalk and struggled a bit.
“It’s a lot. It’s very strenuous on your arms,” he said. “It’s a good experience that we can kind of see what other people with disabilities have to deal with every day.”