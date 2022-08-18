Attleboro City Hall building file photo

The “Wheelchair Stroll” on Sept. 17 begins at Attleboro City Hall, above, and finishes at Balfour Riverwalk.

 file photo

ATTLEBORO — Those who want to know what it feels like to negotiate the downtown sidewalks and streets in a wheelchair will get a chance to do just that on Sept. 17.

The city’s Commission on Disabilities has organized a “Wheelchair Stroll” to give non-disabled people the opportunity to “see the city from a different perspective.”

