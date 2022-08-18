ATTLEBORO — Those who want to know what it feels like to negotiate the downtown sidewalks and streets in a wheelchair will get a chance to do just that on Sept. 17.
The city’s Commission on Disabilities has organized a “Wheelchair Stroll” to give non-disabled people the opportunity to “see the city from a different perspective.”
Commission member Al Richmond appeared before the city council on Tuesday night to invite councilors to participate.
The event begins at 10 a.m. at city hall and finishes at 2 p.m. in Balfour Riverwalk, where there will be a number of speakers.
The event is being done in conjunction with the city’s NEA Big Read. This year’s selection is “Sitting Pretty,” which documents the experiences of a disabled person.
Richmond, who himself is wheelchair bound, said the commission has acquired 15 wheelchairs for those who would like to participate.
Councilor Laura Dolan said she’ll be attending.
“I think this is great for the city,” she said. “When you know better, you do better.”
Dolan said many people do not understand the problems encountered by those in wheelchairs.
“It could be an eye-opener for some folks,” she said.
Councilor Ty Waterman agreed and said the event will help the non-disabled comprehend what the disabled endure.
“It will help us to understand your perspective, what you folks go through,” he said.
Richmond said the goal is to create a more accessible downtown.
“We’re trying to show how the city can improve quality of life (for the disabled),” he said.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.