There are many people not fortunate enough to sit by a pool sipping lemonade or enjoy a good book in an air-conditioned room on sweltering summer days like the ones this week.
They are the workers whose jobs involve toiling outdoors — landscapers, construction crews and painters, for example.
Wednesday may have been the worst day of the heat wave that began Monday, the second of the season.
Three employees of Pessotti Painting of Plymouth were busy painting the exterior of a ranch at South Avenue (Route 123) and Rathbun Willard Drive in Attleboro.
It was around high noon and the thermometer was already reaching into the mid-90s, with feel-like temps over 100.
It’s been so hot this week the painters were calling it a day in the early afternoon.
“We have a cooler with ice and drinks” in the shade in back of the house, Murillo Pessotti said.
The workers took frequent breaks and also wore wide-brimmed hats.
Joel Witherell, who runs J & J Landscape Maintenance of Attleboro with his brother Josh, was busy around noon doing a lawn on Stony Brooke Lane in Attleboro.
“I thought yesterday was worst but it’s getting there,” Joel said.
What’s his strategy for dealing with the extreme heat?
“Try to stay hydrated and take it easy, it’s all you can do,” he said. “You try not to work a full day.”
He was hoping to end his work day about 2 p.m.
Over at Renaissance South, the multi-story apartment building being built at the corner of South Main and Wall streets in downtown Attleboro, workers in many trades were toiling away at their jobs.
“You stay hydrated and take a break when you need to,” said Chris Cronin, who works for J R Glass of Fitchburg.
Cronin said he has put up with similar weather, having driven a trash truck previously.
“It’s been awhile since it’s been this hot,” he said.
Another group of workers at the building were installing a wrought iron fence. One was using a blowtorch and wearing a welding helmet — undoubtedly the hottest job of all at the site. Others were laying bricks.
A similar scene could be found at the new Attleboro High School being built alongside the old high school.
Over at Shaw’s supermarket in the Toner Boulevard plaza in North Attleboro, an employee was pushing shopping carts across the hot asphalt parking lot.
“There’s a nice breeze. It’s not as bad as yesterday. I think it’s cooler,” she said before abruptly disappearing into the air-conditioned store.
Wednesday’s high temp hit 97 at 4 p.m., the Attleboro Water Department said. The feel-like temperature at that time was 110. The high tied a record for the date set back in 1964.
Workers getting an early start weren’t spared the heat.
The temperature hit the 90s before 11 a.m. and the thermometer was still showing 93 at 5 p.m., but it felt like 106, a water department employee said.
Tuesday saw a high of 98, breaking the old record in 1997 by 2 degrees, and Monday reached 95.
The heat wave is forecast to end Thursday with highs expected to get into the mid-80s and rain anticipated. Friday is expected to be in the 70s.
