As violent protesters converged on the Capitol building last week, students in Attleboro were just finishing up their classes for the day, unaware of the chaos in Washington.
Less than 24 hours later, the historic event had made its way to their classrooms, as educators scrapped lesson plans in favor of discussions around the unprecedented attacks — hoping to find some sense in it all. When history hits, classes change, and the day’s curriculum becomes yesterday’s event.
Attleboro High School teacher Brian Hodges organized a last-minute optional training session Thursday morning for teachers unsure how to talk about the Capitol siege in their classrooms. About 40 teachers showed up.
It wasn’t surprising, Hodges said. At the core of the school’s mission — and a teacher’s heart — is an obligation to help students contextualize the world around them. But there can be some trepidation around what’s appropriate and how to manage a discussion, especially around topics that evoke passion and debate.
Hodges, who leads the school’s social studies department, said Thursday’s training was one several educators have led after other significant events, including the 2020 election.
He keeps it simple: Teachers are required to stay apolitical and refrain from influencing student opinion, but they can and should introduce facts, condemn violence and moderate a respectful discussion where all students feel heard.
“We don’t always get to pick what’s on their mind in that moment,” Hodges said. “But we want to give them that space with a trusted group or a trusted adult to figure out what’s going on. If you do it right, the right conversation can be so helpful and illuminating.”
In his own class Thursday, Hodges let students describe what they knew about the attack, during which pro-Trump protesters disrupted the Electoral College confirmation of President-elect Joe Biden and ransacked legislative offices and chambers.
His students read articles, looked at photos and compiled a list of unanswered questions to research. On Friday, they drew comparisons to other historical moments.
“I tried to root the discussion in a fact-based narrative,” Hodges said. “Our students are a part of our democracy just as much as we are, and I think we owe it to them to help contextualize, process and understand what’s going on. They deserve that. And when they’re already in that space, the kind of learning you can do is pretty powerful.
“It’s really hard and can be tricky, but the reasons why it’s hard are why it’s important.”
In Norton, political current events make up the bulk of Rob McCoy’s high school civics class.
So when Norton Superintendent Joe Baeta sent his staff an email late Wednesday encouraging them to talk in class about the storming of the Capitol, McCoy invited him to talk about it in his.
Baeta rescheduled his afternoon meetings, feeling an obligation to spend time with the students, even if it was just 45 minutes.
“I always tell my staff, you’re in a position of authority — even if you don’t have a title,” Baeta said. “You just have to be a leader. Our role is about what we’re willing to put ourselves out there to support.”
They touched upon the “why” of what happened, reviewing the proper channels to contest an election, and what rhetoric ignited the attack instead.
Baeta talked about his dedication to the political process on every side of the spectrum, believing that open and respectful debate leads to compromise.
And they reviewed a previous project from McCoy’s class, when students wrote their story of the 2020 election — and then rewrote it from another perspective. On Thursday he asked if the events would change their story. Nearly every student said yes.
“Things change and they change so rapidly,” McCoy said. “I appreciate that because it means they’re thinking.”
He said the exercise Thursday was invaluable.
“Those are the things, in my opinion, that kids will remember,” McCoy said. “When things like that happen … to be able to discuss a historical moment and have the ability to process that outweighs whatever is in the curriculum for that day.”
Baeta said the school department is preparing guidance for continued discussions around transfer of power before next week’s presidential inauguration, taking into account some students may disagree with the election results.
For Eric Paulus, another history teacher in Norton, motivation to talk about the attack came from a sense that today’s students are desensitized to abnormal, historic events because of how often they have occurred in recent years.
“I didn’t have students jumping out of their chairs ready to talk about it,” Paulus said. “One of the things that probably shows, and I’ve seen other educators talking about this, is how numb have our students become. Unfortunately, these kids have grown up in all of this turmoil. They’re almost used to the political chaos and discord.
“The biggest thing I wanted to get across to students is, this is not normal. What we saw Wednesday was incredibly historic and incredibly scary. We can’t be numb to this. You’re living through history.”
To make that clear, he compares today’s events to the past.
This fall he paired Black Lives Matter protests with the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s, and drew connections between the pandemic and the 1918 Spanish flu. Other teachers last week led a compare-and-contrast to the War of 1812, the last time the U.S. saw an attack on the Capitol building.
“Just because you’ve been living through all of these things over the last few years doesn’t make them normal,” he said. “We can’t let this pass by without processing it.”
And he believes it’s the responsibility of educators to help that happen.
“It’s one of the privileges that comes with the job, knowing that people look up to you,” he said. “I feel that obligation and responsibility to students to have a conversation. It’s a tremendous responsibility, one that I think a lot about.
“I feel fortunate, but it’s daunting in some ways, too. It’s daunting in moments like this where the answers aren’t always cut and dry. When moments are tense.”
Still, Paulus said another important responsibility of educators is to allow things to return to normal.
He doesn’t scrap his lesson plans for the entire day, but instead opens with a discussion and moves on when the time is right.
“It’s important to have the time and space to have a conversation and do anything I can to put minds at ease, but it’s a delicate balance,” he said. “It’s something I need to talk about and I want to talk about. But some students want to come to school after those events to regain some aspect of normalcy.
“These days we have to tread lightly, but this incident is not something you could ignore. What we saw was so extreme and so intense. What we saw was beyond politics at this point.”
