NORTH ATTLEBORO — A local couple is seeking the return of a precious cuckoo clock after it disappeared from the store where they brought it for repairs.
A few weeks before Christmas, Gary and Gayle Dadekian took the clock to be repaired at Just Clocks and More on North Washington Street in the downtown.
However, the shop owner subsequently died and the clock has since disappeared.
The Dadekians have gone public with the search for their family heirloom.
They’ve posted messages on social media, checked on internet sites such as Craigslist and eBay, and visited local antiques shops to inquire about the clock.
“We have had great feedback and some very generous offers from people offering us a free replacement clock,” Gayle Dadekian said.
But the couple are still hopeful for the return of their clock.
Gayle Dadekian said it was a gift from her father to her grandmother in the 1960s.
Gary Dadekian had retrieved the clock from storage, and while it needed some new parts and repairs, he was looking forward to getting it working again.
He revisited the clock store and the shop owner, Robert Payeur, promised the clock would be ready before Christmas. The couple had paid half the $270 repair bill beforehand.
Gary Dadekian returned to find the store closed, and learned the owner had died. The building’s landlord let him look through the shop, but the clock was nowhere in sight.
There is now a disagreement over whether the landlord, who couldn’t be reached, or shop owner’s relatives sold the clock.
The Dadekians are asking for the public’s help to find the clock. Anyone with information can contact them at gdadekian@gmail.com.