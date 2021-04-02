Plainville and North Attleboro residents head to the polls on Monday and Tuesday of next week, respectively.
Results will be posted at www.thesunchronicle.com and the elections will be televised live on North TV.
Plainville voters will head to the public safety building behind town hall on Monday to decide the outcome of a two-man race for one seat on the planning board and whether to raise their taxes $1.95 million beyond the limits of Proposition 2 1/2.
The question was placed on the ballot by a 2-1 vote of the board of selectmen on Feb. 25.
Voters rejected a $3.25 million request last June by a vote 1,479 to 1,030.
The only contested race on the ballot features Justin Alexander and Christopher Desprez for planning board.
Sun Chronicle columnist Mike Kirby will join North TV executive director Peter Gay to report and analyze the results at 8:30 Monday night on the station’s Plainville Channel: Comcast Ch. 8.
Polls in North Attleboro be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the high school gymnasium.
There are two races on the ballot. Twelve candidates are seeking the nine two-year seats on the town council. Three candidates are hoping to win one of the two three-year seats on the electric commission board.
Kirby and Gay will report on the North Attleboro election at 8:30 Tuesday night on North TV Community Channel: Comcast Ch. 15 and Verizon Ch. 24.
The programs will also be streamed live on northtv.net.
