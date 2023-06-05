Voting for Tuesday’s special city council election in Attleboro is from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the following locations:
Voting for Tuesday’s special city council election in Attleboro is from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the following locations:
Ward 1 -- Coelho Middle School, 99 Brown St.
Ward 2 -- Murray Unitarian-Universalist Church, 505 North Main St.
Ward 3 -- Willett Elementary School, gymnasium, 32 Watson Ave.
Ward 4 -- LaSalette Shrine, Welcome Center, 947 Park St. (Route 118).
Ward 5 -- LaSalette Shrine, Welcome Center, 947 Park St. (Route 118).
Ward 6 -- Elks Lodge, 887 South Main St. (Route 152).
Not sure where to vote? Call 508-223-2222, Ext. 3271.
