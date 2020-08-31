The following are the Attleboro area voting locations for Tuesday’s state primary election. All polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. There are new poll locations in Attleboro, North Attleboro and Rehoboth.
ATTLEBOROWard 1: Robert J. Coelho Middle School, 99 Brown St.
Ward 2: Murray Unitarian-Universalist Church, 505 North Main St.
Ward 3: Willett Elementary School, 32 Watson Ave.
Ward 4: LaSalette Shrine (Welcome Center), 947 Park St.
Ward 5: Peter Thacher Elementary School, 160 James St.
Ward 6: Elk’s Lodge No. 1014, 887 South Main St. (Route 152).
Note: Wards 3 and 5 are voting in new locations.
FOXBOROAhern Middle School, 111 Mechanic St.
MANSFIELDMansfield High School gymnasium, 250 East St.
NORFOLKFreeman-Kennedy School, 70 Boardman St.
NORTH ATTLEBORONorth Attleboro High School, 1 Wilson West Whitty Way off Landry Avenue
Note: Showcase Cinemas is not being used.
NORTONMiddle School, 215 West Main St. (Route 123).
PLAINVILLEPublic safety building behind town hall, 194 South St. (Route 1A).
REHOBOTHPalmer River Elementary School, 326 Winthrop St. (Route 44). Enter gym from blacktop area by playground.
Note: this is a new polling location, consolidating all polling locations.
SEEKONKSeekonk High School, 261 Arcade Ave.
WRENTHAMDelaney Elementary School, 120 Taunton St.
