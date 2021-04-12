Massachusetts gets a C-minus from the White House for the condition of its infrastructure.
The state, consequently, can get a good amount of federal dollars as part of President Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion plan to rebuild the country’s infrastructure and economy.
For decades, infrastructure in Massachusetts has suffered from a systemic lack of investment, the White House said as part of a state-by-state report card issued Monday.
According to the report:
- There are 472 bridges and over 1,194 miles of highway in poor condition Massachusetts. On average, each driver pays $620 per year in costs due to driving on roads in need of repair.
- Bay Staters who take public transportation spend an extra 52.9% of their time commuting and and 23% of trains and other transit vehicles are past useful life.
- From 2010 to 2020, there were 14 extreme weather events, costing up to $5 billion in damages.
- Over the next 20 years, drinking water infrastructure will require $12.2 billion in additional funding.
- In part due to a lack of available and affordable housing, 478,000 renters are “burdened,” meaning they spend more than 30% of their income on rent.
- Also, 2.5% of Bay Staters live in areas where there is no broadband infrastructure that provides minimally acceptable speeds. And 45.6% live in areas where there is only one such internet provider, and 11.1% of households don’t have an internet subscription.
- There is an estimated $1.39 billion gap in what schools need to do for maintenance and make improvements, and 53% of residents live in a childcare desert.
- Manufacturers account for more than 9.4% of total output, employing 243,000 workers, or 6.6% of the workforce.
- An average low-income family spends 6-8 % of their income on home energy.
- As of 2019, there were 122,477 Bay Staters working in clean energy.
- Massachusetts is home to over 323,200 veterans, 6.9% of whom are women and 57.4% of whom are over the age of 65.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.