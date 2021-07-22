NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Two rooms were evacuated and a state hazardous materials team was called in after a suspicious white powder was found Thursday afternoon at a Route 1 motel.
Firefighters and police responded to the Pineapple Inn shortly before 12:30 p.m. after a maid found the powder in a dresser while cleaning the room, Fire Chief Chris Coleman said.
There was no danger to the public but the rooms on either side of the room where the powder was found were evacuated, Coleman said.
As a precaution, the state Hazardous Materials Response Team was called. Tests on the substance indicated the powder was not hazardous, Coleman said.
Firefighters were at the scene for about two hours.
