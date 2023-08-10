NORTH ATTLEBORO — Whiting’s Pond Beach is closed until further notice because of high bacterial counts, the town said Thursday.
Several water bodies and beaches in New England have been forced to close recently after heavy rains dumped excess road and surface runoff into them, increasing pollution.
Falls Pond was closed earlier this summer for high bacterial counts. But it reopened again July 26 for swimming, the same week temperatures hit around 90 degrees with high humidity.
The pond, which includes the popular Barbara Road Beach, was reopened when the bacterial levels came back within normal range.
North Attleboro, like other communities, routinely tests waterways for bacteria, especially those used for swimming.
The town conservation commission oversees Falls Pond and Whiting’s Pond. But the board of health handles the water testing through a contractor which advises town officials on test results, according to Assistant Town Manager Antonio Morabito.
