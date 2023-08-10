Whitings Pond wx pic

Johna Reiss, left, his daughter, Adalynn, 8, right, and stepson Grayson Kane, 5, cool off in Whiting’s Pond on Tuesday.

NORTH ATTLEBORO — Whiting’s Pond Beach is closed until further notice because of high bacterial counts, the town said Thursday.

Several water bodies and beaches in New England have been forced to close recently after heavy rains dumped excess road and surface runoff into them, increasing pollution.

