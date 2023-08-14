Summer Features Misc
Buy Now

Swimmers can now return to the water at Whiting’s Pond in North Attleboro as bacterial levels, which closed the beach last week, have returned to normal.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTH ATTLEBORO — Lifeguards returned to their posts at noon Monday at Whiting’s Pond Beach, four days after it was closed because of high bacterial counts.

The town said Monday morning the decision to reopen the beach was made after testing determined the bacterial counts were back in the normal range.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.