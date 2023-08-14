NORTH ATTLEBORO — Lifeguards returned to their posts at noon Monday at Whiting’s Pond Beach, four days after it was closed because of high bacterial counts.
The town said Monday morning the decision to reopen the beach was made after testing determined the bacterial counts were back in the normal range.
The beach was closed Thursday when the bacterial counts were high.
The temperatures were cooler Monday after weekend thundershowers and a cold front moved in Sunday, also lowering humidity.
During this summer, several water bodies and beaches in New England have been forced to close due to high bacterial counts. Heavy rains dump excess road and surface runoff into the water, increasing pollution.
Falls Pond was closed earlier this summer for a few days due to high bacterial counts.
