NORTH ATTLEBORO — Although the swimming season has passed, Whiting’s Pond has reopened to visitors.
The pond, which is open by pass to North Attleboro and Plainville residents, was closed nearly a month ago on the advice of health authorities because of an algae bloom.
The town warned that the algae, cyanobacteria (formerly known as blue-green algae), can produce a toxin.
Steven Carvalho, director of parks and recreation, said in an email that the town’s board of health “has informed us that the pond has been tested twice over the last two weeks and the restrictions are lifted.”
While the pond was closed, people were advised not to swim, wade or come in contact with the water. The town also warned animals could be harmed by doing so.
Barbara Road Beach on Falls Pond, which is open only to town residents, was not affected.
The gates at both sites will stop operating at 6 p.m. through Oct. 31. Beach-goers who miss closing time will have to contact police to have the gate reopened and may face a ticket for remaining after hours.
There are boat ramps at both beaches, open to those who have a state boat trailer pass.
Motorized watercraft is not allowed on Whiting’s Pond.
