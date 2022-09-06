Fishing Derby 05.21.22 5
Kids line the shore at Whiting’s Pond in North Attleboro last May to try their luck in the local Rotary’s fishing derby.

 Dave DeMelia/for the sun chronicle

NORTH ATTLEBORO — Although the swimming season has passed, Whiting’s Pond has reopened to visitors.

The pond, which is open by pass to North Attleboro and Plainville residents, was closed nearly a month ago on the advice of health authorities because of an algae bloom.

