ATTLEBORO — The scriptural example of the Good Samaritan calls all of us to be accountable for our fellow human beings, the keynote speaker at Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day commemoration said.
The Rev. Cheryl Harris, citing the New Testament story beloved by King, told the audience for the virtual celebration, “Who is my neighbor? Anyone in need.”
For the second year in a row, the city’s official observance of the national holiday that marks the anniversary of the birth of the slain civil rights leader, took place over local cable television channels in the city and North Attleboro, due to concerns over the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
The theme of this year’s 35 annual celebration of the day was “Reflections on Accountability.”
The event also featured performances by the Brockton Youth Choir and vocalist Christopher Gillard of Natick.
The program included short addresses from area elected officials, including Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux, city councilors James Delisio and Kathleen DeSimone, state Sens. Paul Feeney and Becca Rausch, state Reps. Adam Scanlon and Jim Hawkins and U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss.
All cited the example of King, who was assassinated in 1968, as a leader for justice and one who sought to hold the powerful accountable for their actions.
Feeney, D-Foxboro, noted King’s message still resonates, particularly in these troubled times.
“We have come to that fork in the road, brothers and sisters,” he quoted King as saying, “where we can live together as brothers and sisters or perish as fools.”
Harris is the former pastor of First Baptist Church in Attleboro and president of Cheryl Harris & Associates Inc., a business management company that offers diversity and inclusion consulting, team development and leadership coaching.
She said that in the half-century since King and his colleagues in the civil rights movement began organizing for social and economic justice, much progress has been made.
But poverty remains a persistent problem, especially in communities of color but also for the larger society.
King understood, she said, that “the tension is not between white and black but between justice and injustice.”
She said the parable of the Good Shepard is an example of accountability all share. In the biblical story, the Samaritan, a member of a marginalized group aids a man waylaid by robbers after more respectable people pass him by.
“Compassion fuels action and overrides fears,” Harris said.
“We can respond by acknowledging that God helps us to help our neighbors,” she said, and called on her audience to “address injustice so all of us can live with justice.”
The program is available on the cable station Double ACS’s Facebook and YouTube pages.