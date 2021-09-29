FOXBORO — How about a whoot, whoot for Animal Control Officer Kaycee Bailey and Officer Shawn Buckley.
The officers swooped down Wednesday morning and saved a great horned owl that snared itself in a soccer net on Sullivan Way, according to police.
The owl, also known as a tiger owl or hoot owl, appeared uninjured.
It will be monitored to make sure it is okay and then released into the wild, police said in a Facebook post.
It’s not the first time police have taken time out from locking up criminals to free an animal.
In July, Officer Ryan McGrath freed a deer after it got its head stuck in a soccer net at the Ahern Middle School.
