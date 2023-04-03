PLAINVILLE — Maggie Clarke soundly won election to the select board over longtime town board member Stanley Widak in Monday’s annual town election.
Clarke received 584 votes to Widak’s 262 for the three-year seat on the three-member board, a vote margin that was a surprise.
Clarke had cited her town experience and vowed to bring fresh ideas and a new perspective.
She has served on several local boards, including school committee from 2015 to 2018, permanent building committee from 2015 to 2023, and Redevelopment Authority and master plan committee in 2022.
Clarke is also a familiar face at town hall, having worked in the board of health, building, planning and conservation commission offices. She now works for the Taunton City Council. She previously was a software consultant and worked part-time at the senior center.
Widak, who had been the board’s chairman, has been on the board since 2019, filling an unexpired one-year term before winning a full term a year later. He remains on the planning board which he has served on since the early 1970s.
During his re-election bid, Widak said he thought the board is a good team and wanted to continue its progress.
With the planning board, the select board has helped put the town on solid financial footing and attracted new businesses to ease the tax burden on residents, he said. He maintained the town is in the best financial condition in its history.
Other contests
Besides select board, there were contests for King Philip Regional School Committee and planning board.
KP school board member Gregory Wehmeyer retained his three-year seat, taking in 424 votes to challenger Daniel Amicone’s 384 votes.
Wehmeyer said he has accomplished a lot on the school board, including serving on four subcommittees, working on employee contracts, setting goals, and interviewing and selecting a new superintendent.
Amicone works for the Mansfield Water Department and vowed to improve communication and transparency.
And Thomas McHugh, with 492 votes, defeated Tina Desprez, 326 votes, for a five-year seat on the planning board.
McHugh sits on the open space and recreation committee and master plan committee, and has been a strong backer of the open space plan, Community Preservation Act and Keep Plainville Beautiful.
McHugh said his vision is for smart, balanced growth and a vibrant, walkable downtown.
Desprez pledged to advocate for the master plan that guides town growth that is being developed, preserve the town character and open space, and support town center revitalization. Her husband Chris sits on the planning board.
A total of 864 or 11.9% of the town’s 7,247 registered voters turned out to the polling place in the public safety building.
Town Clerk Ellen Robertson, who retired after the election after 15 years in office, had said she expected around 12%.
Cynthia Bush, who had been assistant town clerk since 2020, has replaced Robertson as town clerk. She was the sole candidate for the office on the ballot.
“It was a very smooth day,” Bush said. “Unfortunately it was not as busy as we would have liked, but it was a fairly typical town election.”