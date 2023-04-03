PLAINVILLE — Maggie Clarke soundly won election to the select board over longtime town board member Stanley Widak in Monday’s annual town election.

Clarke received 584 votes to Widak’s 262 for the three-year seat on the three-member board, a vote margin that was a surprise.

Election 2023: Plainville select board

Name Percentage of votes
Maggie Clarke 584
Stanley Widak 262

Election 2023: KP School Committee (Plainville)

Name Percentage of votes
Gregory Wehmeyer* 424
Daniel Amicone 384

Election 2023: Plainville planning board

Name Percentage of votes
Thomas McHugh 492
Tina Desprez 326