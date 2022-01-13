Three separate systems are forecast to bring a variety of winter weather to the area in the next several days.
Friday is predicted to see strong winds, with a chance of some rain and snow.
Wind advisories have been issued for the region by the National Weather Service in Norton as gusts could hit 35 to 45 mph Friday afternoon into Saturday morning.
After the winds, Saturday and Sunday are slated to see a return of arctic weather, with dangerous wind chills.
Low temperatures are predicted to be in the single digits and feel like below zero with the wind, meteorologists said.
And after midnight Sunday and into Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a mix of snow, rain and wind is forecast.
Friday is expected to see a high around 40 and lows in the upper single digits as the cold front moves in. Saturday should only get up into the mid-teens, with a low in the upper single digits.
Sunday may rise to about 30 but again plunge into single digits at night.
The thermometer dropped to the single digits and teens for about a 36-hour span earlier this week as the first blast of frigid air this winter arrived.
It was the coldest weather since last January.
