Area residents likely noticed hazy skies, limited visibility and possibly the smell of smoke when they were outside the past few days.
The conditions come from the raging wildfires out West and in Canada, meteorologists say, and the state Department of Environmental Protection issued air quality alerts Monday and Tuesday, the last for all Massachusetts counties. The alerts have since expired.
Rhode Island issued similar alerts.
The air has been unhealthy for sensitive groups, including those with heart or lung disease such as asthma. Older adults, children, teenagers, and people who are active outdoors were also at risk, authorities said.
While much of the smoke has been aloft — 1,000 to 2,000 feet in the air — some of the plume was mixing down to the surface and increasing fine particle levels, MassDEP said.
In some areas, the particulate levels were comparable to leaving a large Fourth of July fireworks show, officials added.
Air quality alerts are usually issued for high ozone levels in the summer but rarely for wildfires thousands of miles away, officials said.
The air quality was expected to improve Wednesday as a storm front pushes smoke out of the area, meteorologists say.
Rain was forecast into Wednesday morning, which should further clear the air, they added.
