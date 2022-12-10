Jumee Amorim just doesn’t want to see the snow fly this winter.

“Absolutely not,” the South Attleboro resident said. “It’s just a pain because of driving.”

Hoppin Hill Reservoir
The Hoppin Hill Reservoir in North Attleboro is gradually filling up with water after last summer’s drought dried up the water bodies on either side of Route 120.
Blizzard 2022 Day After
A car makes its way down North Main Street in Attleboro last January, one day after a nor’easter dumped almost 2 feet of snow on the area.
Valentines Day Snow
A student walks over the Wheaton College campus bridge in Norton on Feb. 14 after the area received several inches of new snow the day before.
Snow Feature March 10
A jogger makes his way up Landry Avenue in North Attleboro on March 10, backdropped by snow-covered trees.