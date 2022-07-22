MANSFIELD — William Sarro Sr. — a former selectman, business owner and philanthropist — has died.
He was 72 when he passed on Wednesday.
His death was announced Friday on the Facebook page for the Fresh Catch Restaurant and Sushi Bar, now operated by his son, William Sarro Jr.
“With great sadness and regret, I wanted to let all our Fresh Catch family, friends, past and present employees and our valued customers (know) the patriarch of my family William Sarro Sr. has passed,” Sarro Jr. wrote.
The elder Sarro was surrounded by family at his home in Naples, Fla., his son said.
“He was a loving and caring husband of 52 years to Thea Sarro, father to myself and sister Robin, inspiring grandfather to Will, Anthony, Jessica and Max,” Sarro Jr. said.
“He was the definition of what it took to build something from nothing. Hard work was all he ever knew. He was great dad to me and a great friend to many,” the son said.
The family was still making arrangements and will announce information about services at a later date, he said.
In addition to being a selectman, Sarro served on the fire department and owned Fresh Catch and the adjacent Dubs Liquors and Fine Wines in a plaza off Route 106 near downtown.
He served on the select board for four years in the late 1980s and early 1990s, according to his son.
In 2004, when Sarro was 54 and after he suffered a series of heart attacks, he raised and donated $143,260 to pay for a new ambulance for the town. The state-of-the-art ambulance was the “Cadillac of the boxes,” he told The Sun Chronicle at the time.
He also started a campaign to purchase another ambulance. In 2001, he also went to bat for a town meeting proposal to hire up to four additional paramedics to staff the town’s ambulances.
“I’m not just talking about myself,” Sarro said at the time. “There are other sick people in this town.”
Select board Chairman Michael A. Trowbridge Sr. knew Sarro for decades and praised his commitment to the community.
“I was saddened to hear that Will Sarro passed away,” he said in an email. “Will was a former selectman and local business owner. I had known Will for close to 40 years. He was a significant member of our community for a number of years. He was a strong advocate for the fire department and most especially the ambulances. My condolences to Thea and the Sarro family.”
The Facebook page was immediately flooded with messages of condolence after the announcement.
Jerry Betro, a former employee of Sarro’s, said, “Awesome guy … loved working for him back in the day … observed how he was loved by so many people. God Bless Will and the Sarro family.”
“So many memories of him from my days at the meat market,” Jim Maragnano, a former employee, said. “He was a class act and I respected him more for it. You, Robin and the entire Sarro family will be in our thoughts and prayers.”
“His legacy will live on. May he Rest In Peace,” Janis Saltzman Martin said.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338. Sun Chronicle reporter George W. Rhodes contributed to this story.