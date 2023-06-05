ATTLEBORO — Two people will lose Tuesday’s special election for city council in Attleboro, but that doesn’t mean they will disappear from the political scene.
In fact, two of the three candidates in the special election have already said they will run again in the regular election this fall whether they win or lose Tuesday.
The regular city election will include races for all 11 city council seats as well as mayor, school committee, city clerk, tax collector, and treasurer.
Five of the 11 city council seats will be at-large, or citywide posts, perhaps giving the candidates a better chance of winning.
Candidate Laurie Sawyer has already filed nomination papers for the fall. Jonathan Tavares has said he will run again even if he loses Tuesday.
The third candidate, Timothy Barone, did not respond to a question from The Sun Chronicle.
The special election will fill an at-large council seat made vacant when Cathleen DeSimone resigned the post when she was elected mayor in February. That was also a special election.
Turnout is expected to be low, but Tavares and Sawyer have been doing all they can to drum up support. Barone has been running a less visible campaign after getting only 1 percent of the vote in the mayoral special election.
Sawyer and Tavares, both first-time candidates, said they have been going door to door to meet voters and have also mailed out fliers emphasizing their backgrounds.
Tavares has been noting the immigrant roots of his parents coming from Cape Verde and his large, young family with a wife and five children.
Sawyer has talked about her work chairing the city’s human rights council and the endorsements she has gotten from the likes of former Mayor Paul Heroux.
Both Sawyer and Tavares have talked about a need for more affordable housing in Attleboro with Sawyer also putting a priority on preserving open space and Tavares calling for new ideas on the council.
The polls will open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and stay open until 8 p.m.