ATTLEBORO -- Heavy winds from a rain storm Thursday night led to some pockets of power failures but no widespread outages in the Attleboro area.
By 9 a.m., Friday morning, there was only one customers still without power in Rehoboth where there were almost 500 two hours earlier, National Grid reported.
In Attleboro, there were 153 customers without power. There were 460 without power at 7 a.m., according to National Grid.
Only one resident in Wrentham was without power by 9 a.m.
The utility estimated power could be returned by noon.
A high wind gust of 43 mph was recorded at 6:44 a.m. by the Attleboro water department.
In Wrentham, a high wind gusts of 41 mph was reported about 3 a.m.
The water department reported 0.71 inches of rainfall during the storm. The high temperature was 61 degrees as of 6:45 p.m.
Temperatures were expected to go down to below freezing about 8 p.m. Friday.
On Saturday, there will be a chance of snow before 2 p.n. before it turns to rain and then snow again as temperatures fluctuate. Less than half an inch of snow is possible, according to the National Weather Service in Norton.
Skies will turn clear by Saturday night with the a low temperature going down to 16 degrees.
Sunday will be sunny with a high near 35 degrees before dipping down to 27 degrees at night.