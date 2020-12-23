One week after getting a hefty blanket of snow, Christmas 2020 is looking like a windy washout throughout the area.
Two to three inches of rain are expected Christmas Eve into Christmas Day with strong gusty winds up to 65 mph and numerous power outages possible, according to the National Weather Service in Norton.
A flood watch will be in effect until 4 p.m. Friday.
The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency is recommending residents elevate items stored in their basements if it is prone to flooding. If you have a sump pump, make sure it is working properly.
MEMA also recommends keeping cellphones, laptops and other electronic devices charged and flashlights, batteries and a radio nearby.
Rain Christmas Day could be heavy at times with patchy fog before 1 p.m. High temperatures will be near 62 degrees, according to the weather service.
The forecast is far different from last Thursday when up to a foot of snow fell in some Attleboro area towns by Friday morning.
