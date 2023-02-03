FOXBORO -- Strong winds Friday morning toppled a large tree onto power lines on Pleasant Street, knocking out power to over 25% of the town for over an hour.
The tree fell on Pleasant Street near Mechanic Street about 7:45 a.m., knocking out power to almost 2,300 customers, according to police and National Grid.
Power was restored by 9 a.m.
Police closed the street, which runs between Mechanic and Cocasset Street, and urged motorists to avoid the area until repairs were made and the tree was removed.
In Norton, a tree fell on power lines on Evergreen Road in the Grove section of town about 10:45 a.m., knocking out power to 25 homes, according to fire officials and National Grid.
Power was expected to be restored about 4 p.m. Friday.
The National Weather Service issued a wind chill warning starting at 10 a.m. Friday through 10 a.m. Saturday because of the dangerously cold wind chills, record breaking cold and strong winds expected this weekend.
Wind gusts between 35-55 mph were expected to make it feel like 25-35 degrees below zero, according to the weather service.
National Grid says it is closely monitoring the weather forecast and will have crews on standby for the weekend.
"We're monitoring the weather reports and taking steps to make sure we’re ready to keep our
customers warm and safe during this cold snap. We urge our customers to stay indoors and be
prepared for the frigid cold,” Tanya Moniz-Witten, vice president for electric operations for
The company said it is also prepared if the weather impacts the electricity and gas systems and is encouraging residents to keep safety a priority.
The utility says no one should touch power lines and just assume they are charged if they fall.
If a power failure occurs, customers can notify National Grid online at www1.nationalgridus.com/outage to expedite restoration or call 1-800-465-1212.
Downed lines should be immediately reported to National Grid or by calling 911.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.