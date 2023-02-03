foxboro tree down 2-3-23

A police cruiser blocks Pleasant Street where a large tree fell onto power lines, knocking out power to 2,300 for over an hour.

 FOXBORO POLICE

FOXBORO -- Strong winds Friday morning toppled a large tree onto power lines on Pleasant Street, knocking out power to over 25% of the town for over an hour.

The tree fell on Pleasant Street near Mechanic Street about 7:45 a.m., knocking out power to almost 2,300 customers, according to police and National Grid.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.