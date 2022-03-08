The see-saw weather of February is continuing in March, with a minor snowstorm forecast all day Wednesday following near record warmth at the start of the week.
Up to 2 inches of snow is predicted to start around the morning commute and stretch into nightfall.
While it should be snowing all day, minor accumulations are expected because of ground and pavement temperatures, meteorologists said. The snow should be wet and there could be some rain.
The Attleboro Water Department recorded a high of 63 Monday which fell 4 degrees short of the record for the date.
A cold front blew in Monday night and Tuesday, carrying with it hefty wind gusts that caused some power failures in the area.
A total of 662 homes and businesses in Rehoboth lost electricity Tuesday morning.
A high wind gust of 39 mph at 1 a.m. was recorded by the city water department, and gusts of 44 mph in Franklin and 41 mph in Wrentham late Monday night were reported by the National Weather Service in Norton.
Temperatures Tuesday peaked at 51 after midnight before spending most of the day in the 40s.
Wednesday’s highs are forecast in the high 30s, with lows in the upper 20s. Thursday and Friday should see highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s before rain moves in Saturday.