High wind gusts during an overnight rain storm were blamed for knocking down trees and causing some power failures in Attleboro and Foxboro.
In Foxboro, 108 customers were without power and in Attleboro, just over two dozen had no power as of 9 a.m. Tuesday.
A National Grid spokesman said high winds were to blame for knocking out power to about 2,000 customers statewide. Power was expected to be restored by noon.
“We just had some high winds last night,” Mike Dalo, a National Grid spokesman, said.
A power failure at the National Weather Service office in Norton was unrelated to weather and power to the office has been restored.
The Attleboro water department said almost 1.2 inches of rain fell. The strongest wind gust was 34 mph measured about 7 a.m.
The National Weather Service office in Norton reported the peak of the storm occurred between 12:30 a.m. and early this morning.
In Foxboro, police reported a tree knocked down power lines on Railroad Avenue, affecting power on other streets in the downtown area.
Police asked that anyone with questions about the power failure to call National Grid at 1-800-465-1212.
The forecast for the rest of the week calls for sunny or partly sunny skies. The high temperatures will be in the upper 50s Wednesday and Thursday, and up to 66 degrees on Friday.
The lows will range from 35 degrees Wednesday night and the mid-40s for the rest of the week, according to the weather service.